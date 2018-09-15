Hailey Baldwin denies reports of marriage with singer Justin Bieber on Twitter, deletes tweet later

Hailey Baldwin has broken her silence on the speculations surrounding her association with pop singer Justin Bieber, denying reports of them getting married on Friday.

Baldwin took to Twitter and announce, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!," as reported by Billboard. However, her tweet stands deleted now.

Rumours were sparked after the duo were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York, where marriage licenses are issued.

While several eyewitnesses saw the couple inside the Marriage Bureau on Thursday, People reported that Bieber was crying and allegedly told Baldwin that he could not wait to marry her. The courthouse visit might have sparked marriage speculations, but the duo have reportedly stated that Baldwin and Bieber's wedding is still in the works, as per the same report. They have hired a wedding planner and have been looking at venues. The plan for now is to have a real wedding.

Baldwin and Bieber have been in the news since they got engaged in July.

While Bieber, 24, last dated his girlfriend, singer-actor Selena Gomez, Baldwin, 21, was recently linked with singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May.

Sep 15, 2018