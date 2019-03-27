Justin Bieber defends marriage to Hailey Baldwin, asks Selena Gomez fans to stop sending hateful messages

Justin Bieber continues to urge fans to be kind and patient as he goes through a rough patch, reportedly battling depression.

In an Instagram Story, the singer shared a screenshot of a long comment he wrote to one fan, who claimed that he just married Baldwin to get back at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "Stop sending Hailey and I these messages. If you love me, screenshot this and repost everywhere, (sic)" he captioned the image.

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/GQmH4fUtkm — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) March 26, 2019

In Bieber's comment to the fan, Bieber explained that while he "loved and will always love" Gomez, he is "head over heels" for Baldwin. Because she is the woman he chose to marry, fans need to accept and respect that decision.

Bieber added that this is far from the first time someone has brought up such a theory, and that this is the last time he will address any Gomez vs Baldwin comments. "I've seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy," he said, adding, "but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages."

The singer's wife, 22-year-old Baldwin, has been open about the couple's marriage and his mental health struggles. Earlier this month, Bieber wrote on Instagram, "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird."

The singer, who has been a headliner in the industry since adolescence, indicated that this announcement is by no means a signal that he's retiring, just simply taking a step back.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 13:25:34 IST