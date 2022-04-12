Actor Justin Bartha is all set to join the series expansion of the popular action-adventure film franchise 'National Treasure'.

According to Deadline, Bartha will reprise his role as the computer expert Riley Poole in the show to be helmed by Monsoon Wedding director Mira Nair.

National Treasure is an expansion of the namesake movie franchise and follows a young heroine, Jess (Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost pan American treasure.

Bartha starred as Riley in the first National Treasure film which was released in 2004, opposite Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger and John Voight. Bartha also appeared in the 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

