Just Mercy trailer: Michael B Jordan, Brie Larson team up to bring wrongfully-convicted Jamie Foxx to justice

The trailer of Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson's upcoming drama Just Mercy has been unveiled and it encapsulates the painstaking pursuit of justice.

Just Mercy is based on a true story based on a lawyer's fight to free a wrongly-convicted man on death row.

The recently released trailer features Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, a young lawyer who teams up with Eva Ansley (Larson), a lawyer advocating for wrongfully convicted local Alabamians.

The duo teams up to tackle the case of Walter McMillan (Foxx) — a man on death row wrongfully convicted for a murder that has little to no evidence tying him to the crime.

The two-minute-24-second trailer opens with Stevenson asking McMillian to tell him how he ended up behind bars.

"The first time I visited death row, I wasn't expecting to meet somebody the same age as me," Jordan's character can be heard saying at the beginning of the trailer.

When Jordan's Stevenson tells his mother that he wants to fight for McMillian because he could have ended up in the same situation like him, his mother says that he is going to upset a lot of people by representing McMillian in court.

"You always taught me to fight for people who need help the most," Jordan's character can be heard telling his mother.

After McMillian initially turns down Stevenson's offer to help him, Stevenson opens a centre to help prisoners on death row with the help of Eva Ansley (Larson).

Stevenson ultimately earns McMillian's trust when he goes out of his way. The second part of the trailer features a montage of McMillian in prison, as well as glimpses of Stevenson defending him in court. As the two men continue to work together to combat injustice, they form a strong bond.

"It's never too late for justice," Stevenson can be heard saying in a voiceover as McMillian struggles in prison.

The trailer concludes with glimpses of Stevenson preparing for the case and ends with the voiceover, "If we can look at ourself closely, we can change this world for the better. We all need grace. We all need mercy."

Watch the trailer here

This is about all of us. Based on a true story, #JustMercy arrives in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/sx9OpmIMJU — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) September 4, 2019

Just Mercy is based on the case of Walter McMillan, an African-American death-row prisoner who was exonerated in 1993 after being convicted for a 1986 murder in Alabama. Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, took on McMillan's case in 1988 which was his first case as an attorney, reported Variety.

The cast also includes Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Rob Morgan, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the upcoming drama from his adaptation of Stevenson's 2014 best-selling book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, which won a number of awards.

Just Mercy will have its world premiere on 6 September at the Toronto International Film Festival and will open in limited release on 25 December before its worldwide release on 10 January, next year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 10:38:28 IST