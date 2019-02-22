Jussie Smollett released on bail worth $1mn a day after arrest; actor returns on sets of Fox show Empire

Jussie Smollett has been released after he filed bail in Chicago, reports Express. The actor has been released on a bail of $100,000 (£76,000). He has reportedly rejoined the sets of Fox TV Series' Empire.

Smollett was initially supposed to film throughout the week but the report states that his role in Empire has been reduced considerably owing to the ongoing matter.

Empire is left with a week of filming after which the fifth season will be complete. Smollett was on temporary leave so that he could settle legal issues.

Smollett was charged on Wednesday with the allegation of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.

Following this, Jussie was arrested and placed in custody following charges of felony disorderly conduct.

Fox has been a constant support to the actor. On Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television issued a statement, saying Smollett “continues to be a consummate professional on set” and that his character is not being written off the show. The series is shot in Chicago and follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:45:55 IST