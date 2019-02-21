Jussie Smollett arrested, placed in police custody after filing false report of alleged racist attack

Jussie Smollett has been arrested and placed in custody following charges of felony disorderly conduct. The chief communications officer of the Chicago Police Department, Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/9PSv8Ojec2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

The Associated Press reported that the Empire actor had turned himself in.

BREAKING: Chicago police spokesman: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett turns self in on accusation of making false police report. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2019

As per a report in the Daily Beast, Smollett may face up to three years of imprisonment as he faces a class-four felony charge.

The charges emerged on the same day that detectives and two brothers who were earlier deemed suspects testified before a grand jury. Smollett’s attorneys met with prosecutors and police, but it was unknown what they discussed or whether Smollett attended the meeting.

Smollett, who plays a gay character on the hit Fox television show, said he was attacked as he was walking home from a Subway sandwich shop. He said the masked men beat him, made derogatory comments and yelled “This is MAGA country” — an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” — before fleeing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television issued a statement saying Smollett “continues to be a consummate professional on set” and that his character is not being written off the show. The series is shot in Chicago and follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

The studio’s statement followed reports that Smollett’s role was being slashed amid the police investigation.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

