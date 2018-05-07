Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to now release in India on 8 June, two weeks ahead of release in US

Universal Pictures India will now release Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in India on 8 June, two weeks ahead of the film’s US release. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to 2015’s super-hit Jurassic World, will hit the theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2,300 plus screens around the country.

Directed by JA Bayona, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from Jurassic World as Owen and Claire respectively. One of the most loved characters from 1993 Jurassic Park series, actor Jeff Goldblum returns as Dr Ian Malcolm, in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the first Jurassic Park film which released in 1993. Making it more special is the reunion of Goldblum and renowned director/producer Steven Spielberg who directed Jurassic Park and now is the executive producer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The film begins three years ahead of the previous film where the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. The island Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who is still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down and their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

The first part, Jurassic World, which released in 2015, made box office collection of Rs 147 crore in India and ranked among the top five Hollywood films in India.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Directed by JA Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World’s director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer.

