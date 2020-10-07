Jurassic World: Dominion delayed by a year; worldwide release set for 11 June, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion Colin Trevorrow debuted the film's first teaser poster, while addressing its delay.

Universal and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World 3 has been delayed and will now bow out in 2022. The new movie, titled Dominion, was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on 11 June, 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will now release a year later on 11 June, 2022.

The movie, being directed by Colin Trevorrow, was among the major Hollywood projects whose production scheduled was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed production in June, one of the first films to do so.

Variety says that the studio took all safety measures to ensure that no one caught COVID-19. The cast and crew were boarded in a resort hotel, went through frequent testing and temperature checks, which may have cost the studio around $ 5 million. Sources told Variety that filming should be completed in about three weeks.

On Tuesday, Trevorrow debuted the first teaser poster for the film, while addressing its delay.

Here is his post

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are coming back for the threequel, which will also feature original stars of 1993's Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)