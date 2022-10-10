Jurassic World Dominion is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting 23rd September onwards. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive “Diwali Special Discounts” from partners through Prime Video Channels.

Prime Video today announced the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion, the grand conclusion in the epic saga that began with the iconic Jurassic Park, from October 17. Directed by Colin Trevorrow and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two Jurassic Park films, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar’s destruction when dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Facing the cataclysmic consequences of a planet once again dominated by prehistoric predators, two generations of Jurassic heroes unite as doctors Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) return to join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) for an incredible adventure that will determine the destiny of humans and dinosaurs once and for all. Starting from October 17, Prime members can stream the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Critics across the globe positively acknowledged the film when it released theatrically on June 10th for its visual effects, grand execution, and for bringing together two generations of star cast from the Jurassic franchise. The last film signed off with a seat-gripping finale to the world of fearsome dinosaurs, and humans set out to protect mankind from them. With dinosaurs now living, and hunting alongside humans, Jurassic World Dominion provides the answer to a very crucial question: can humans outlive history’s most fearful predators?

Prime Video members in India and across the globe can now stream this nail-biting adventure exclusively from 17th October.

