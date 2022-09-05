The Superstar spoke about the dull phase of the Indian film industry off late at the Brahmastra event in Hyderabad, also attended by SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar.

2022 has been a tepid or rather terrible year for Indian films. Barring few titles, merely five of them, all supposed juggernauts were jaded and jarring, and failed to make a mark, both in terms of stars and success. Talking about the same at the Brahmastra event in Hyderabad, Superstar Junior NTR spoke at length and gave his take on the same.

He said, “They (audience) want something more than what we are delivering now. I am a person who believes that we perform better when we are under pressure. So, it’s good we are having this pressure. I think the industry in total has to accept this challenge and make better films for the audiences.”

He added, “I hope everyone understands that. I am not putting anyone down here. Let’s accept the challenge, let’s go ahead, and make great films for our audiences.” At last, he shared his good wishes to team Brahmastra, “I pray that Brahmastra truly comes out as a Brahmastra of our Indian film industry.”

NTR was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, roaring success globally and the film also had Alia Bhatt in a brief but crucial role. When asked about Alia, the star said, “ Here, we have one of the finest actors of our generation. A very very close friend and a darling. I must say, everybody who is sitting here, the most emotion I share is with Rajamouli Sir and Nagarjuna Sir, it’s only Alia. Because of the conversations we have had on RRR, she’s such a gem of a person, one of the finest actors we have. Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. All the very best, Alia.”

Brahmastra is gearing up for a grand, gargantuan release on September 9, and the advance booking suggests a roaring opening is on the cards already.

