Junglee teaser: Vidyut Jamwal's upcoming action thriller is a unique tale of a bond between man and elephant

Vidyut Jamwal's upcoming action cum adventure thriller Junglee released its first teaser recently. Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel, who has given some entertaining films like The Mask, A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Scorpion King and I Am Wrath, Junglee promises to be a unique tale on the relationship between one man and his herd of elephant friends.

Vidyut is set to play the character of Ashwath, who after his homecoming to an elephant reserve, confronts an international poacher's racket. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho.

The teaser depicts the lead hero bond with his elephant buddies amidst wilderness and nature. Almost in a Mowgli-esque manner, Jamwal manages to communicate with the animals who become his companions. In a sharp twist by the end of the teaser, Jamwal is seen fighting off what seems like poachers to keep the forest and its wildlife, intact.

Vidyut has spent time learning Kalaripayattu in Kerala, which reportedly helped him understand his character better. He enjoyed an exciting childhood in the midst of nature, with cats, dogs and elephants as friends which helped him connect with the subject easily.

Junglee is set to hit theatres on 5 April, 2019. Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 11:16 AM