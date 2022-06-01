Other notable titles streaming in June include Halftime on Netflix, Ms Marvel and 9 Hours on Disney+ Hotstar.

A new month amounts to the digital calendar brimming with new content, from horror and fantasy shows to psychological thrillers and action extravaganzas.

We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV+ among several others in June.

Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction - 7 June

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman features one guest per episode, who is interviewed both inside and outside of a studio setting.

Halftime - 14 June

Jennifer Lopez shares her life story in the documentary titled Halftime. It will take you through all the events that lead up to her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 - 22 June

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Umbrella Academy, which provides fans with their first peek at what Season 3 will bring. The 2-minute teaser suggests that another catastrophe is on the way, and The Umbrella Academy will have only a few days to avert it.

God’s Favorite Idiot - 15 June

In God's Favourite Idiot, a mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck and at the same time becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there's roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Spiderhead - 17 June

Spiderhead follows the subjects of scientific experimentation in the service of improving the nature of humanity. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it stars Chris Hemsworth, Tommy Harper, Rhett Reese.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 - 10 June

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022. The season consists of six episodes, all of which are intended to be released on Netflix at the same time.

Hustle - 8 June

At its core, Hustle is a love letter to the game of basketball as well as the city of Philadelphia. Check out the trailer and get ready to Hustle when the inspirational sports drama, starring Adam Sandler hits Netflix on June 8.

Prime Video

The Summer I turned pretty - 17 June

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the latest Jenny Han adaptation, and it looks like a ton of fun. It stars Lola Tung as Belly, who's reuniting with friends on a summer vacation only to find that love complicates all.

Fairfax Season 2 - 10 June

Fairfax is an animated comedy created by Matt Hausfaster, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. The second season of the show will be full of comedy and fantasy.

The Boys Season 3 - 3 June Brace yourselves as we have some newcomers joining the ranks in season three of The Boys. Jensen Ackles is taking on the role of Soldier Boy. The sharper observers among you may have noticed a certain thematic, satirical similarity to Captain America. Disney+ Hotstar

9 Hours - 2 June

9 Hours belongs to the Action/Crime category. It will be released in Telugu first, with Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi dubbings following. Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini, and others star in the film.

Aashiqana - 6 June

Aashiqana is a TV show full of romance and drama. It is scheduled to release on June 6, 2022. It will only be available in the Hindi language. Ms Marvel - 8 June The studio on Tuesday night released the first trailer for the series fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Apple TV+



Physical Season 2 - 3 June

The second season of the underrated dramedy Physical, starring Rose Byrne as a meek housewife who discovers herself through aerobics will be available on Apple TV+ from 3rd June, 2022. For All Mankind Season 3 - 10 June For All Mankind Season 3 will continue the epic story that began with a provocative premise: What if the Russians landed on the moon first, before the Americans? The space race never ended, and the two Cold War foes only ramped up the competition to colonize the moon and beyond. Lionsgate Play Jungle Cry - 3 June Actor Abhay Deol-led film Jungle Cry, which chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged children winning the prestigious International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, will release on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Feels Like Home - 10 June Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced that its next Indian original Feels Like Home directed by Sahir Raza and starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja will stream on 10 June.

MXPlayer

Aashram Season 3 - 3 June

The show is all set to release its 3rd season on June 3, 2022 at midnight for MX player subscribers. The makers recently released the trailer giving a hint at what Baba Nirala and his close aid played by Chandan Roy Sanyal will be up to in the new season.