Jungle Cry, Spiderhead, The Boys Season 3 — What's streaming in June on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+
Other notable titles streaming in June include Halftime on Netflix, Ms Marvel and 9 Hours on Disney+ Hotstar.
A new month amounts to the digital calendar brimming with new content, from horror and fantasy shows to psychological thrillers and action extravaganzas.
We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV+ among several others in June.
Netflix
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction - 7 June
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman features one guest per episode, who is interviewed both inside and outside of a studio setting.
Halftime - 14 June
Jennifer Lopez shares her life story in the documentary titled Halftime. It will take you through all the events that lead up to her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 - 22 June
Netflix has released a new trailer for The Umbrella Academy, which provides fans with their first peek at what Season 3 will bring. The 2-minute teaser suggests that another catastrophe is on the way, and The Umbrella Academy will have only a few days to avert it.
God’s Favorite Idiot - 15 June
In God's Favourite Idiot, a mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck and at the same time becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there's roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.
Spiderhead - 17 June
Spiderhead follows the subjects of scientific experimentation in the service of improving the nature of humanity. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it stars Chris Hemsworth, Tommy Harper, Rhett Reese.
Peaky Blinders Season 6 - 10 June
Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022. The season consists of six episodes, all of which are intended to be released on Netflix at the same time.
Hustle - 8 June
At its core, Hustle is a love letter to the game of basketball as well as the city of Philadelphia. Check out the trailer and get ready to Hustle when the inspirational sports drama, starring Adam Sandler hits Netflix on June 8.
Prime Video
The Summer I turned pretty - 17 June
The Summer I Turned Pretty is the latest Jenny Han adaptation, and it looks like a ton of fun. It stars Lola Tung as Belly, who's reuniting with friends on a summer vacation only to find that love complicates all.
Fairfax Season 2 - 10 June
Fairfax is an animated comedy created by Matt Hausfaster, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. The second season of the show will be full of comedy and fantasy.
9 Hours belongs to the Action/Crime category. It will be released in Telugu first, with Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi dubbings following. Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini, and others star in the film.
Aashiqana is a TV show full of romance and drama. It is scheduled to release on June 6, 2022. It will only be available in the Hindi language.
Ms Marvel - 8 June
The studio on Tuesday night released the first trailer for the series fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.
Physical Season 2 - 3 June
The second season of the underrated dramedy Physical, starring Rose Byrne as a meek housewife who discovers herself through aerobics will be available on Apple TV+ from 3rd June, 2022.
For All Mankind Season 3 - 10 June
For All Mankind Season 3 will continue the epic story that began with a provocative premise: What if the Russians landed on the moon first, before the Americans? The space race never ended, and the two Cold War foes only ramped up the competition to colonize the moon and beyond.
Lionsgate Play
Jungle Cry - 3 June
Actor Abhay Deol-led film Jungle Cry, which chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged children winning the prestigious International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, will release on Lionsgate Play on June 3.
Feels Like Home - 10 June
Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has announced that its next Indian original Feels Like Home directed by Sahir Raza and starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja will stream on 10 June.
MXPlayer
Aashram Season 3 - 3 June
The show is all set to release its 3rd season on June 3, 2022 at midnight for MX player subscribers. The makers recently released the trailer giving a hint at what Baba Nirala and his close aid played by Chandan Roy Sanyal will be up to in the new season.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Makers announce launch of The Sourrce
Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary announce The Sourrce - the country’s first library of stories and ideas for the creative industry.
Esha Gupta talks about Aashram Season 3 which is set to release on 3rd June
"Getting Aashram was more of a gift from the universe," says Esha Gupta as she gears up to play the glamorous Image Maker in the show.
Rahul Khanna lends voice to a unique video featuring people from different walks of life
Rahul Khanna lends his voice to a campaign that speaks strongly of comfort in one’s own skin.