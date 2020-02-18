Jungle Cry, international rugby film featuring Abhay Deol, Emily Shah, to have a wide global release in March

Jungle Cry, a drama charting the journey of 12 underprivileged children who go on to win the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England, will now get theatrical releases across the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Africa next month, reports Variety.

Helmed by Sagar Ballary (known for his work in Bheja Fry), the film features Abhay Deol, Emily Shah (best known for her work in Fortune Defies Death), Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright (Doc Martin, Doctor Who), and Julian Lewis Jones (Invictus, Justice League).

Jungle Cry will also feature special cameos by stalwarts in the sport like Nigel Owens, Wales and British Lions fly half Phil Bennett, and Colin Charvis, who was the former captain of Wales.

Jungle Cry follows the story of the group of children who fought odds and practiced Rugby barefoot before earning the trophy later. The team came from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Orissa, India, which also had more than 30,000 children from tribal, underprivileged, and orphaned backgrounds.

The world premiere is scheduled to take place on 10 March at the Ffwrnes Theatre Llanelli in Wales, and is being hosted by the government of Wales, the report adds.

Societe General and global sportswear brand Adidas will also join the project as brand partners.

The Bollywood-Hollywood co-production is led by Prashant Shah, whose credits include My Name Is Khan and The Bruce Lee Project. Variety quotes Shah as saying, "Jungle Cry is truly an inspiring film that promotes education, sports and helps eradicate poverty and create patriotism for every nation, and we are very excited to release it to a global audience of cinemagoers in March.”

Check out Abhay Deol's post on Jungle Cry

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 14:09:26 IST