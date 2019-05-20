Jungle Cry trailer released at Cannes 2019; Abhay Deol's sports drama chronicles India's historic rugby win

The trailer of Jungle Cry, starring Abhay Deol in the lead, was released on 19 May at Cannes Film Festival 2019.

The film is based on a true story, of boys from rural Odisha who, unaware of what the sport is about, prepare to compete at the Junior Rugby World Cup. They go on to win, creating history in the Indian sports landscape. The trailer makes the film seem reminiscent of Chak De! India, tracing the journey of an underdog sports team to victory at a global level. This, however, is based on true events.

After Nanu Ki Jaanu, this is Deol’s return to the big screen. He plays rugby coach Rudraksha Jena of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). The film follows him as he leads the team to London for an inter-school rugby competition.

The poster and trailer of Jungle Cry were unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival. The sports drama is directed by Sagar Ballary, who also directed the Bheja Fry films. Its producers are Prashant Shah and Shabbir Boxwala. The film also stars Emily Shah, who essays the role of a physiotherapist.

Rajesh Shah, who plays one of the players, expressed his excitement to Times Now. “Rugby has instilled a lot of confidence and mental strength in me. This wonderful game of rugby is yet to gain popularity in India. With Bollywood movies having a wide audience I am sure this film will help popularise the game in addition to the inspiring message the movie carries," he said.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 13:24:55 IST

