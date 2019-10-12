You are here:

Jungle Cruise trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt embark on a whirlwind Amazon expedition in Disney film

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are sure to take you on a wild jungle ride as the trailer of their upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise dropped on Friday, 10 October.

Going by the trailer, the story centres around a brother (Jack Whitehall) and sister (Blunt) duo, who hire a boat captain (Johnson) to row them down the Amazon River as they are in pursuit of a tree believed to have healing powers.

Johnson promises his boat ride to be the cheapest yet the most thrilling for he is to take them through places infested with aggressive jungle natives. What adds a twist to their journey is a competing German expedition.

Check out the trailer here

The myth is real. Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s #JungleCruise, in theaters July 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/whgTO1ymkc — Jungle Cruise (@JungleCruise) October 11, 2019

Set in the early 20s and shot in some exotic locations, it is to be seen if Blunt, her brother and Johnson make it to the magical tree or not.

Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra has directed the film inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride.

Apart from Blunt, Whitehall and Johnson, also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

The film is bankrolled by Johnson along with John Fox, John David, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn.

Jungle Cruise is set to hit big screens on 24 July next year.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 13:53:36 IST