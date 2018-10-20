You are here:

Disney's Jungle Cruise, featuring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, to now release on 24 July, 2020

FP Staff

Oct,20 2018 14:05:16 IST

Disney has delayed the release of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer Jungle Cruise by nine months. The film, being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will now hit the theatres on 24 July, 2020 instead of previously announced date of 10 October, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, a feature adaptation of Disney's theme park ride, follows a boat captain who takes a sister and her brother on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings.

Jungle Cruise. Image from Facebook

A Variety article says that the film has been described as influenced by The African Queen which featured Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.

Disney also announced that it has kept the slot for 31 July, 2020, vacant for an untitled Marvel film.

Johnson, who was most recently seen in Skyscraper, will portray the role of the boat captain, while Blunt and actor Jack Whitehall are playing the sister and the brother.

The film will also feature Edgar Ramirez, as the villain with a conquistador (soldiers and explorers of the Spanish Empire) background, and Paul Giamatti.

Beau Flynn, John Davis and John Fox are producing alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon will serve as the co-producer.

The film had wrapped shooting in September.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 14:08 PM

