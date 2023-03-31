A South Korean model and actress, Jung Ho Yeon is all set to make her feature debut with Na Hong Jin’s upcoming Korean thriller film, Hope. According to a report published in Deadline, the actress who rose to fame with her role in ‘Squid Games’ will be joined by an impressive cast of Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Hwang Jung Min, and Jo In Sung, among others. The film which will focus on a mysterious discovery made by the residents of Hopo Port on the outskirts of the town will show Yeon in the role of a policewoman. Hope also marks the first project from the acclaimed Korean director since his 2016 hit The Wailing and further Yeon’s first starring role in a Korean project after she made her screen debut with Squid Game.

The report further also shared that the makers are in the process of casting and the pre-production stages, with the shooting scheduled to commence later this year. Speaking on Yeon’s role in the film, the director noted how the actress’ role will come as a great source of strength for the film. “Everything about her has aligned with what I envisioned for Sung Ae. Her bold, bright energy will be a great source of strength for this film,” she said.

In the meantime, while the film will bring together an impressive ensemble, it will also reunite director Na with cinematographer Hong Kyung Pyo, who previously worked together on The Wailing.

Jung Ho Yeon on the work front

Ho Yeon who started her career as a model went on to become the first non-English language performer to win an award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards for her role in the ‘Squid Game’.

Besides this, she also earned a lot of nominations including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

Besides the Na Hong Jin directorial, Yeon also has a few other projects in the pipeline including Alfonso Cuaron’s Apple TV+ thriller series Disclaimer and Joe Talbot’s film The Governesses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.