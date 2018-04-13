Dwayne Johnson confirms sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle after it becomes Sony's highest grosser ever

One hundred and twelve days after it hit screens on 19 December in the USA, adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has become Sony’s highest earning domestic film in the studio’s box office history with a cumulative gross of $403,714,915 on 10 April.

The Jake Kasdan-directed movie has unseated the long standing record of director Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man which released in 2002. The Tobey Maguire-starrer collected a solid $403,706,375 in 108 days, not adjusted for inflation.

Jumanji’s winning feat is important for Sony, a studio whose top earning films were hitherto dominated by the Spider-Man films and which was heavily dependent on the popularity of Peter Parker. Before Jumanji supplanted Spider-Man to earn the top spot, the highest grossing domestic films of Sony were Spider-Man ($403.7 million), Spider-Man 2 ($373.5 million), Spider-Man 3 ($336.5 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334.2 million).

Jumanji is also Sony’s highest-performing film of 2018 with a domestic total of $234.6 million, as it is on the brink of completing the sustained four-month-long run. The film contributed to 58.6 per cent of Sony’s first quarter domestic gross of $390 million, besting the studio’s $382.2 million achieved in the first quarter of 2012 through 10 movies. According to Deadline, Jumanji has bestowed Sony with a whopping estimated profit of $305.7 million including all the ancillary revenues.

The 112-day domestic gross of $403.7 million has shored up the film’s global total to $950.8 million, aided by China’s $77.9 million finish and the UK’s $51.8 million – two of movie’s top-grossing foreign markets followed by Australia, France, Russia, Brazil, Germany and Mexico. The film, which released in 1,100 screens in India, grossed an excellent $11.23 million (Rs 73 Cr).

With a worldwide cumulative of $950.8 million, Jumanji has accomplished the milestone for the top grossing global title for a Sony-owned film. If we factor in the movies released by Sony, Jumanji is the second highest earning film for Sony globally, only behind the Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond actioner Skyfall, which racked up $1.1 billion in 2012.

The Jumanji reboot, which is produced by Matt Tolmach and William Teitler, is also the highest grossing film for actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart. The film now holds the 26th rank in the all time highest grossing domestic films chart. It also stands as the fourth highest earning film of 2017 stateside, behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and the Gal Gadot money-spinner Wonder Woman.

Celebrating the latest benchmark of Jumanji at the ticket window, Johnson took to his Instagram page last night to confirm that the work for the sequel is already underway. Johnson’s post now adds credibility to the earlier reports that Sony has already commissioned a sequel to the film, which will be written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who served as co-writers on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Johnson is currently reveling in the release of sci-fi monster film Rampage, which opened day-and-date in China and the USA on Friday. The film, which is expected to gross between $35-$40 million in its opening weekend, marks the reunion of Dwayne with his San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island director Brad Peyton. Rampage is likely to take over the top spot from John Krasinki’s acclaimed horror hit A Quiet Place, which is expected to earn around $30+ million in its second weekend.

