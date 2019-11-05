Jumanji: The Next Level — Nick Jonas is suave as Jefferson McDonough in character poster of upcoming adventure film

After releasing the trailer of the much-awaited film Jumanji: The Next Level, singer Nick Jonas piqued the curiosity of his fans by sharing his character poster from the film. The 27-year-old member of the popular boy band Jonas Brothers will be seen playing the role of Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in the film.

In the poster, the 'Sucker' singer can be seen in his casuals, wearing an olive green shirt along with a brown leather jacket. "Ready for the next level (and the next round of margaritas)," he captioned the poster on Instagram.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle showed how four high school teenagers are transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars and find themselves pursued by jungle creatures and motorcycle assailants, jumping into waterfalls and encountering perilous caves. A nerdy teen becomes the muscle-bound Dwanye Johnson, a blonde cheerleader transforms into the bespectacled Black, an introverted girl becomes a skimpily-clad Karen Gillan, while a buff football player transforms into the diminutive Kevin Hart.

The latest trailer opens with avatars Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon (Jack Black), Franklin "Mouse" Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) waking up in a new version of Jumanji. While they are used to the jungle format of the original game, the avatars have been placed in a desert. A clip of Spencer's friends stopping by Eddie's house follows. When the friends realize that Spencer is missing, they decide that they must return to the world of the game.

As the official synopsis reads: "In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 16:35:57 IST