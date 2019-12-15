Jumanji: The Next Level domestic box office collection: Dwayne Johnson-starrer earns Rs 14.55 cr in two days

Jumanji: The Next Level, the much-awaited sequel to the adventure franchise, has earned a total of Rs 14.55 crore at the domestic box office. Thursday previews grossed Rs 1.15 crore for all language versions of the film, followed by Rs 5.05 crore on Friday and saw significant growth with Rs 8.35 crore on Saturday.

Trade analysts note that children and families have been the flocking to cinemas to watch this film.

Here are the latest box office figures

Variety reports that Jumanji: The Next Level has now taken over Frozen 2's place at the box office. It soon headed towards generating atleast $50 million in the opening weekend.

The fantasy comedy is being screened across more than 4000 locations in North America and took home $19.4 million on its opening day. In North America, not only has the film emerged as the highest opener for Sony, it also has the highest opening day numbers of all time for a comedy released in December.

It was recently reported that the film was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers.

The first film of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, showed how four high school teenagers are transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars, and find themselves pursued by jungle creatures and motorcycle assailants, jumping into waterfalls and encountering perilous caves. A nerdy teen becomes the muscle-bound Dwanye Johnson, a blonde cheerleader transforms into the bespectacled Black, an introverted girl becomes a skimpily-clad Karen Gillan, while a buff football player transforms into the diminutive Kevin Hart.

However, the second instalment depicts a new version of Jumanji — while they are used to the jungle format of the original game, the avatars have been placed in a desert.

Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito are also part of the film's cast.

