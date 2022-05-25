Everyone in the trailer of Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jiyo behaves as if the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati has announced special prize for the happiest family in Punjab.

We must understand that being a happy family is very different from being a happy Punjabi family. The volume of joy felt in a Punjabi family cannot be equalled by say, a Bengali family, no matter how many rashogollas and sandesh they consume per day. Or a Gujarati family OD-ing on the serial Anupama cannot hope to equal the steep level of joy in a Punjabi family.

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (who are Punjabis in real life) play Bheema and Geeta. They are constantly singing and dancing to anything they can lay their hands and feet on, even a vandalized Pakistani song that goes Nach Punjaban. Like I said, if you are Punjabi you have to walk Punjabi, talk Punjabi, sing and dance Punjabi. So what is the problem here? It seems Bheema secretly wants a divorce from his wife to spend time with his secret girlfriend (Tisca Arora who turns on the seductive faucet full force), just as Bheem’s elder son aptly named Kukoo (Varun Dhawan) wants a divorce from his wife Naina played by Kiara Advani who looks like she exorcized all the bhoot-pret from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and is now looking for some fun in her Punjabi husband’s very Punjabi household. Balle balle.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is like one of those masquerade parties where everyone keeps giggling squealing and flirting hoping that their half-covered masked faces won’t give them away. There is a feeling of guilty pleasure here. We have to chuckle at the antics of this Punjabi family because they are trying so hard to be entertaining. There is a lot of over-the-top acting here that we ignore at our own risk. Whatever this family is high on, please don’t attempt their stunts at home unsupervised. The grinning faces and constant efforts to be funny are unhealthy. Anil Kapoor and his screen son Varun Dhawan, Bheem and Kukoo, are seen behaving as though they are in a David Dhawan film. As for Neetu Kapoor, I am so happy to see her back, looking so happy. It’s the company that she is seen keeping.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

