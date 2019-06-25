Judi Dench defends Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey's careers: You cannot deny someone's talent

London: Judi Dench has offered support to embattled producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey, saying their work and contribution to cinema should not be erased from the history books.

In an interview with Radio Times, the veteran actor did not defend either Weinstein or Spacey, who are facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against them, but expressed "agony" over the treatment of their professional work.

"What kind of agony is that? Are we going to negate 10 years at the Old Vic and everything that he did (as artistic director) how wonderful he's been in all those films? Are we just not going to see all those films that Harvey produced?"

"You cannot deny somebody a talent. You might as well never look at a Caravaggio painting (he was a murderer). You might as well never have gone to see Nol Coward (accused of predatory behaviour)," Dench said.

The actor, who considers Spacey a good friend, had last year criticised his firing from Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, saying it has set a bad precedent.

Dench, 84, who co-starred with Spacey in the 2001 film The Shipping News, had said that he had been an "inestimable comfort" after the death of her husband Michael Williams.

As for Weinstein, the veteran actor had expressed "horror" over the allegations of sexual harassment that led to the Hollywood mogul's eventual downfall and gave birth to global movements like #MeToo and Time's Up.

Both Spacey, 59, and Weinstein, 67, have denied all the allegations against them.

