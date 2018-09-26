Judi Dench defends 'good friend' Kevin Spacey, criticises his removal from All the Money in the World

Dame Judi Dench says she does not "approve" of the decision of removing Kevin Spacey's part in All The Money In The World, reports BBC.

During the promotions of her latest film, Red Joan, at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival, the actress said her "good friend" Spacey was "an inestimable comfort" in the 2002 movie, The Shipping News. “He cheered me up and kept me going,” she said, referring to the aftermath of the death of her husband Michael Williams in 2001.

Following the sexual harassment allegations by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp and misconduct and assault accusations by other men against Spacey last year, Netflix dropped the actor from his series House of Cards. Further, the Billionaire Boys Club actor was razed off from All The Money In The World and replaced by Christopher Plummer. The role, consequently, earned Plummer nominations at the Oscars , Bafta and Golden Globes.

"Are we to go back throughout history now and anyone who has misbehaved in any way, or has broken the law, or has committed some kind of offence, are they always going to be cut out?." she was quoted as saying at the event. She asked them whether those accused would from henceforth be excluded from history, asserting that not only is Spacey a good actor but also a good friend.

As per a BBC report, a spokeswoman for the actor said last November that he was taking time for evaluation and treatment.

Dame Judi was honoured with a lifetime achievement award in San Sebastian on 25 September.

