Judgementall Hai Kya early reactions: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Vasan Bala, Radhika Madan praise Kangana, Rajkummar's film

Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's highly-anticipated black comedy, Judgementall Hai Kya, a special screening for the film was held in Mumbai. Several renowned faces, from Radhika Madan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra attended the screening.

Judgementall Hai Kya marks Ranaut and Rao's reunion onscreen after 2014's Queen. According to Hindustan Times, Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill will also feature in supporting roles.

The film has been universally lauded by Kangana's colleagues. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is directing Kangana for her upcoming film, Panga, described the performances as "magical".

There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different.@KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya

All my wishes @ektaravikapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #Prakashkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) July 24, 2019

Mukesh Chhabra described Judgementall Hai Kya as a "super crazy film"

#JudgementalHaiKya is a super crazy film. #KanganaRanaut is just fantastic, she manages to nail her character every single time. @RajkummarRao is just superb❤️A must watch film guys. Releasing this Friday! still tripping @ektaravikapoor @KanikaDhillon — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 24, 2019

Director Alankrita Shrivastava praised Kangana and Rajkummar's performances in the film, describing it as "fresh and unexpected."

#JudgementallHaiKya is such a fun and quirky thriller! Excellent performances by #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao The film is so fresh and unexpected. And I love the look of the film! Congratulations @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor #PrakashKovelamudi @KanikaDhillon — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) July 25, 2019

Radhika Madan took to Instagram stories to share her thoughts about the film. Check it out here.

Vasan Bala said that Kangana "smashes it out of the park" with her performance in the movie.

Tripppppppppyyyyyy af ..! #JudgementallHaiKya Longer tweet tomorrow, for now- this classic picture of two brilliant Casting Directors-turned-Directors @HoneyTrehan@CastingChhabra — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) July 23, 2019

The trailer of the film, that debuted on 3 July, followed Bobby and her next-door neighbour Keshav as they become suspects in a murder. Bobby is a square peg in a round hole and seems like she suffers from multiple mental disabilities. On the other hand, Keshav is "too normal." Things soon go haywire for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 09:28:22 IST