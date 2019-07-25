You are here:

Judgementall Hai Kya early reactions: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Vasan Bala, Radhika Madan praise Kangana, Rajkummar's film

FP Staff

Jul 25, 2019 09:28:22 IST

Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's highly-anticipated black comedy, Judgementall Hai Kya, a special screening for the film was held in Mumbai. Several renowned faces, from Radhika Madan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra attended the screening.

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in a poster of Judgementall Hai Kya. Twitter

Judgementall Hai Kya marks Ranaut and Rao's reunion onscreen after 2014's Queen. According to Hindustan Times, Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill will also feature in supporting roles.

The film has been universally lauded by Kangana's colleagues. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is directing Kangana for her upcoming film, Panga, described the performances as "magical".

Mukesh Chhabra described Judgementall Hai Kya as a "super crazy film"

Director Alankrita Shrivastava praised Kangana and Rajkummar's performances in the film, describing it as "fresh and unexpected."

Radhika Madan took to Instagram stories to share her thoughts about the film. Check it out here.

Vasan Bala said that Kangana "smashes it out of the park" with her performance in the movie.

The trailer of the film, that debuted on 3 July, followed Bobby and her next-door neighbour Keshav as they become suspects in a murder. Bobby is a square peg in a round hole and seems like she suffers from multiple mental disabilities. On the other hand, Keshav is "too normal." Things soon go haywire for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya opens in theatres on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 09:28:22 IST

