Jude Law to star in HBO, Sky's six-part limited series The Third Day from director Marc Munden

Jude Law is all set to headline a six-part limited series, titled The Third Day. The drama is the latest original collaboration between HBO and Sky and comes after the critical success of Chernobyl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is set on a mysterious island off the coast of Britain and revolves around Sam (Law) who encounters the island's secretive inhabitants and their strange rituals.

Fantasy and reality began to blur for Sam, triggering past traumas, and brings him into conflict with the islanders, according to the official logline.

The series will be directed by Marc Munden of National Treasure and Utopia fame. The shooting will take place in the UK in July.

The other shows by HBO and Sky include Catherine the Great with Helen Mirren, Temple and Brassic.

Law was last seen in Captain Marvel as Yon-Rogg alongside Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou. He is also going to reprise his role as Dr Watson in the third part of Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr, releasing on 22 December, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 19:53:13 IST

