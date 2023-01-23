Disney+ series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”, starring Jude Law, has finished shooting.

Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a video on Instagram celebrating the series wrap.

“That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I fell so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!” Cottle captioned the video.

Stunt actor Juliana Potter also shared a message on her Instagram Stories after the wrap, “Going to miss my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stunt family. So grateful. Can’t wait for the world to see what’s in store.” The Star Wars spin-off series was officially greenlit in May 2022 during the “Star Wars” convention in Anaheim.

Jon Watts has directed the show from a script by Christopher Ford.

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” will take place in the same timeline as “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are executive producers on the show. It is scheduled to premiere later this year.

