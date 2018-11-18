You are here:

Jude Law on his Woody Allen-directed film, A Rainy Day in New York, getting shelved: It's a terrible shame

Press Trust of India

November 18, 2018 15:44:46 IST

Jude Law, who is part of the ensemble cast of Woody Allen's now shelved A Rainy Day in New York, says it is a "terrible shame" that a film which is a product of hard work of so many people is not getting a release.

Jude Law. Image from Instagram @judelawalways

The film, which also stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber, has been shelved in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"It's a terrible shame. I'd love to see it. People worked really hard and put a lot in, obviously himself included," Law told The New York Times.

In late 2017, Allen faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who publicly claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child.

The filmmaker has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his 1992 split from Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Many actors, who had worked with the 82-year-old director, donated their salaries or said they would never work with him again.

Law did not and explained his decision, saying, "I didn't really want to get involved, to be honest."

"I just don't feel like it was my place to comment, and it's too delicate a situation. I feel like enough has been said about it. It's a private affair. (As for working with Allen again) I don't know. I'd have to consider carefully," he added.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 15:44 PM

tags: A Rainy Day in New York , BuzzPatrol , Diego Luna , Elle Fanning , Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald , Hollywood , Jude Law , MeToo , Timothée Chalamet , Woody Allen

