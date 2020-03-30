You are here:

Jr NTR to reportedly dub in Tamil for SS Rajamouli's RRR; writer shares a recording session screenshot

In a new development to SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR, writer Madhan Karky has confirmed that actor Jr NTR will be dubbing with his own voice for the upcoming magnum opus, reports The News Minute.

On Monday, Karky tweeted a video conference call screenshot with the actor and filmmaker from their recording supervision session.

Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani A remote voice recording supervision session.@tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery. Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for #RathamRanamRowthiram#RRR pic.twitter.com/COauLI7oP9 — Madhan Karky (@madhankarky) March 27, 2020

SS Rajamouli on Friday had released the first look of Ram Charan Teja from his upcoming film. With a voiceover by Jr NTR, the video gave a glimpse of young Alluri Seetaramaraju and what made him a fiery fighter.

Check out his first look here

Last week, the Baahubali director also unveiled the first motion poster of RRR.

The acclaimed filmmaker also revealed that the team has come up with such a decision only to lift the spirit of everyone at the time of the novel coronavirus crisis.

"It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue title logo with the motion poster of RRR movie," he further wrote.

The film has an ensemble cast featuring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. It will also see international celebrities such as Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody. The film marks the debut of Devgn and Bhatt in South Indian cinema.

RRR, that stands for Rise Roar Revolt, is scheduled to hit the big screens on 8 January, 2021. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The plot of RRR revolves around the fictional story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The duo fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on 30 July, 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 12:47:18 IST