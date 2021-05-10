Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus; actor self-quarantines along with his family
Jr NTR requested everyone who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus
Jr NTR has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . The 37-year-old actor shared the development with his fans and followers via Twitter on 10 May.
Jr NTR said that he is doing fine and is in isolation with his family. He also urged those who came in contact with the star to get tested. Jr NTR is married to Lakshmi Pranathi and the couple has two sons together.
Read his post here
I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021
Jr NTR is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others. The film will be released in five languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on 13 October. Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in the much-awaited movie which is set in the 1920s.
The team of RRR, including Jr NTR, recently came together for a video urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The stars also urged their fans and followers to follow the standard protocol for safety from the coronavirus .
Jr NTR will also be working with director Koratala Siva for a film in the social drama genre. It is expected to be released on 29 April, 2022. The two will be coming together again after their collaboration on Janatha Garage.
also read
Jimmy Shergill, 36 crew members of SonyLIV show Your Honor booked for violating curfew in Ludhiana
The police filed an FIR against the team of #YourHonor for shooting during curfew in Ludhiana.
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19, says 'will donate plasma after a month'
"Home quarantined for 17 days," Rubina Dilaik said after revealing her positive coronavirus diagnosis
John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 pushed from 13 May owing to nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases
Satyamev Jayate 2 is among the many films that have deferred release due to the second wave of coronavirus in India.