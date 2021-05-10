Jr NTR requested everyone who came in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus

Jr NTR has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . The 37-year-old actor shared the development with his fans and followers via Twitter on 10 May.

Jr NTR said that he is doing fine and is in isolation with his family. He also urged those who came in contact with the star to get tested. Jr NTR is married to Lakshmi Pranathi and the couple has two sons together.

Read his post here

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

Jr NTR is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others. The film will be released in five languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on 13 October. Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in the much-awaited movie which is set in the 1920s.

The team of RRR, including Jr NTR, recently came together for a video urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The stars also urged their fans and followers to follow the standard protocol for safety from the coronavirus .

Jr NTR will also be working with director Koratala Siva for a film in the social drama genre. It is expected to be released on 29 April, 2022. The two will be coming together again after their collaboration on Janatha Garage.