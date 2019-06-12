Josh Hartnett, Bridget Regan cast as leads in Southern Gothic mystery series, Paradise Lost

Josh Hartnett of Penny Dreadful’s fame is starring in thriller series Paradise Lost. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode show by Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals will also feature Jane the Virgin’s Bridget Regan, Barbara Hershey (Once Upon A Time) and Nick Nolte (Gracepoint).

The series revolves around a psychiatrist (Regan) who moves to her husband's (Hartnett) hometown in Mississippi from California, where she uncovers secrets that change the lives of everybody involved.

Rodes Fishburne known for Blood & Oil has created and written the series. He is also attached as an executive producer and showrunner.

Dexter's Arika Lisanne Mittman and The Blind Side director John Lee Hancock will serve as co-showrunners. Apart from that David Kanter, Jeff Okin and Romeo Tirone will also serve as executive producers on the show. Hancock will direct the pilot episode.

According to The Wrap, Keith Cox, president of Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land said, “Paradise Lost is a complex, compelling series full of incredible characters, including the small town in Mississippi where it is set.” He further added, “We’re excited to see John Lee Hancock bring this incredible world to life, building on the vision that Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman have so vividly created.”

The series will first arrive on the Charter Communications cable platform before its linear debut on Paramount Network. The release date of the show is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 17:10:17 IST

