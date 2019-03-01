Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage to produce, star as siblings in upcoming comedy Brothers

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are teaming up to star in Brothers, a comedy package just picked up by Legendary Entertainment.

The stars were recently featured in superohero film Avengers: Infinity War.

The script for the film is penned by Etan Cohen, who is best known for co-writing Ben Stiller's Tropic Thunder. The report also suggests that the tone of the comedy for film will be similar to Twins, the 1988 Ivan Reitman comedy toplined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the plot details are being kept under wraps but Brolin and Dinklage are expected to play siblings in the film.

Andrew Lazar, who was a producer on the Bradley Cooper hit American Sniper, will produce via his Mad Chance banner.

Brolin is also producing via his Brolin Productions, as is Dinklage through his Estuary Films company.

Brolin, 51, is currently gearing up for the release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, in which he reprises his role of Thanos. The movie is slated to release on 26 April.

Dinklage, 49, will be next seen in the eighth and final season of his hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 15:47:46 IST