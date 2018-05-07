Josh Brolin on why he signed Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2: I have been a secret fan of The Proposal

Josh Brolin, after his blockbuster performance in Avengers: Infinity War, as the supervillain Thanos, is up for his next highly anticipated superhero movie release Deadpool 2 alongside Ryan Reynolds. The actor has revealed a surprising reason for coming on board Deadpool 2 — his love for the Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynold starring romcom The Proposal.

Brolin has claimed that the 2009 romantic comedy was pivotal in his saying yes to Deadpool 2, since he wanted to work with Reynolds ever since he watched The Proposal. “I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself. I told Ryan. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you,” said Brolin as reported by EW.

The likely bromance between the two actors is expected to light up the screens in Deadpool 2, although so far it appears that Brolin’s character Cable might be the antagonist in this installment. However, both the characters are supposed to play off the wry, off-the-wall humour and sarcasm that the Deadpool franchise is known for, both in the comic book world and its cinematic avatar.

Reynolds reacted to Brolin’s confession with disbelief that Brolin is an unlikely fan of The Proposal and has said, “He’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough. I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Age-y sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second,” as reported by Screenrant.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on 18 May and is expected to outdo the box office performance of its first part.

