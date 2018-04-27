Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 estimated to outperform first film with massive $150 mn box office debut

After being stuck in development for over a decade, Deadpool broke box-office records and shattered preconceived notions about what an R-rated superhero movie could do when it debuted in February 2016. Now the foul-mouthed mercenary is back with a sequel that's gearing up to play in the big leagues — the summer movie season.

Early box office tracking estimates, as reported by Deadline, say that Deadpool 2 could have a $150 million opening weekend domestically. While these are nothing but industry estimates, they are still promising numbers for the movie. It looks highly likely the sequel will outperform the original’s $132M opening weekend.

Fandango reported last week that Deadpool 2 is tracking to be the top R-rated advance ticket seller in the site's 15-year history.

Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Cineworld's Regal Cinemas, where the film has broken presale ticket records by doubling the preview 24-hour benchmark in its first 4 hours, told Comicbook.com, "We are on the edge of our seats to see what Ryan Reynolds and his team have planned for Deadpool 2. With the 24-hour advance ticket record shattered, moviegoers seem just as excited as we are to see our favorite anti-hero back on the big screen.”

David Leitch's movie sees Ryan Reynolds back as the wisecracking "Merc with the Mouth," alongside fellow returnees TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Morena Baccarin — with Josh Brolin added to pile on the evil.

Deadpool 2 releases in theatres on 18 May.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 18:05 PM