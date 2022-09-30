Harry Styles starrer thriller Don’t Worry Darling has finally hit the theatres today. And so far Olivia Wilde’s directorial has been witnessing a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Now while talking about the movie earlier, the actress and the filmmaker, Olivia Wilde in her conversation with the Interview magazine said that actor Chris Pine’s villainous role in Don’t Worry Darling is based on author and media personality Jordan Peterson. Now, Canadian clinical psychologist Peterson is very sad about Olivia’s statements. So much so that he was brought to tears when he was asked about the same during his recent appearance on Piers Morgan’s celebrity chat show Uncensored. While commenting upon Olivia’s recent remarks about him, Peterson got emotional.

Giving you a bit of the backdrop, Olivia, before the release of her latest movie earlier this month, said to the published magazine, “We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.” Continuing further the filmmaker went on to explain about the “incel community,” and said that they are “mostly white men” who believe “that the idea of feminism is working against nature.” Now after the show host Piers Morgan quizzed Peterson about his views on the statement and said that if it is right to describe him as a hero to men who are “despicable in many ways,” the author responded, “Sure, why not.” Peterson continued by saying that because he has been “speaking to disaffected young men,” it has been a long time that people are after him.

After completing his sentence, Peterson took a long pause, during which his eyes were all teary. Then Peterson added with tears in his eyes that he believed that people from marginalised communities should “have a voice”. The Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying, “It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category. And you get these casual insults: ‘These incels.’ What does that mean? Well, these men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women, who are very picky.” Continuing further, Peterson praised women for being picky when it comes to choosing men. While explaining the same, he said that it is completely fair that women “demand high standards” from their men. But there are few “men who are alienated,” and they end up “lonesome,” and despite that “everyone piles abuse on them.”

