Jordan Peele has no plans to make a sequel to Get Out, reveals producer Jason Blum

Hollywood producer Jason Blum has said that filmmaker Jordan Peele has no plans to make a sequel to his 2017 horror blockbuster Get Out.

The film, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones and Catherine Keener, was both a critical and commercial hit for Blum's banner Blumhouse Production. It had earned Peele an Oscar for best original screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards.

The producer had teased in 2018 that Peele may have been "flirting with the idea" of a sequel but he has now clarified that it was just a "wishful thinking".

"I think that was taken out of context. I think what I said and what I would still say is, I would love to make a Get Out sequel but we would only do it if Jordan wanted to do it and as far as I know, he has no intention of doing that," Blum told The Observer.

Peele's follow-up to Get Out was 2019's Us, featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss. Just like its predecessor, the film was also a critical and commercial success.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 14:28:00 IST