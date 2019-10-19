You are here:

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya to produce live-action version of Barney & Friends for Mattel

London: Daniel Kaluuya of horror movie Get Out and Marvel’s Black Panther is producing a live action version of Barney & Friends for toy manufacturer Mattel.

Kaluuya is producing through his company, 59%, with two fellow executives, while Valparaiso Pictures is also on board — its resumé includes this year’s mood tuning drama The Sound of Silence, and 2020’s atypical romcom Straight Up and Nicolas Cage sow kidnapping tale Pig.

Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner has the Barney project down as one that will “surprise audiences and subvert expectations.”

Preschoolers’ TV show Barney & Friends ran from 1992 to 2010 over the course of 268 episodes, collecting 15 Daytime Emmy nominations and one win.

Mattel has Barbie in development for 2020 with Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig at the helm and Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey actress Margot Robbie as its lead.

Masters of the Universe is anticipated for 2021, directed by Aaron and Adam Nee (the Mark Twain modernistion Band of Robbers) and starring Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date).

Away from the Barney resurrection, Kaluuya has a co-starring role in November’s R-rated first date, cop-stop drama Queen & Slim, and a part in the animated adaptation of Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.

He’s also going from Marvel’s Black Panther superhero movie to leading a biopic of the founder of the political and civil rights Black Panther movement, Jesus Was My Homeboy.

