Jonas Brothers to perform their hit single 'Sucker' at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The Jonas Brothers will play their new single 'Sucker' at the upcoming 2019 Billboard Music Awards. According to Billboard, the group will perform at an awards ceremony after almost a decade.

Other artistes who will take the stage are Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, BTS with Halsey, Panic! at the Disco, Sam Smith, Madonna, Maluma and Normani. There will be a special performance by Mariah Carey, who is being honoured with the icon award.

The Jonas Brothers recently announced their comeback album Happiness Begins, which releases on 7 June. Besides 'Sucker', they had also dropped another single 'Cool'. They will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on 11 May with Emma Thompson as the host.

This year's Billboard Music Awards nominations are being led by Cardi B, followed by Drake, Post Malone, Travis Scott and the late XXXTentacion.

Clarkson will be return as host of the ceremony. She had previously emceed the 2018 edition of Billboard Music Awards. The three-hour event will once again air on NBC in the US on 1 May. The 2019 edition will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 12:57:47 IST

