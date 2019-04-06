You are here:

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Rapper Cardi B leads with 21 nominations, followed by Drake, Post Malone

FP Staff

Apr 06, 2019 15:24:14 IST

The nominees of Billboard Music Awards 2019 were announced on 4 April. Cardi B is in the lead with 21 nominations across 18 categories. Following her are Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations apiece, Travis Scott with 12 and the late rapper XXXTentacion with ten. Cardi, Drake, Malone and Scott will be competing for the Best Rap Artist award this year.

Cardi made history as she became the first female artiste to have bagged the Best Rap Album Grammy for her debut Invasion of Privacy. She beat out albums by the late Mac Miller, late Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Scott. Cardi is just the fifth woman ever nominated in the category that was created in 1995.

Kelly Clarkson will be returning as host of the ceremony. She had previously emceed the 2018 edition of Billboard Music Awards. The three hour event will once again air on NBC in the US on 1 May. The 2019 edition will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Top Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai

Top Male Artist

Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist

Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group Artist

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa

Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Drake - Scorpion
Post Malone - beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott - ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion - ?

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai - Ella Mai
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Khalid - American Teen
The Weeknd - My Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion - 17

Top Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Drake - Scorpion
Post Malone - beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott - ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion - ?

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean - Rearview Town
Kane Brown - Kane Brown
Luke Combs - This One’s For You
Dan + Shay - Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood - Cry Pretty

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band - Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons - Origins
Mumford & Sons - Delta
Panic! At This Disco - Pray For The Wicked
Twenty One Pilots - Trench

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA - Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny - X 100PRE
J Balvin - Vibras
Maluma - F.A.M.E.
Ozuna - Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit - What Is Love?
David Guetta - 7
Kygo - Kids in Love
Major Lazer - Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy

Top Christian Album

Cory Asbury - Reckless Love
Lauren Daigle - Look Up Child
For King & Country - Burn The Ships
Hillsong Worship - There Is More
Zach Williams - Chain Breaker

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists - Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin - Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne - Unstoppable
Tori Kelly - Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds - Make Room

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin - 'I Like It'
Juice Wrld - 'Lucid Dreams'
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'
Post Malone - 'Better Now'
Travis Scott - 'SICKO MODE'

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin - 'I Like It'
Juice Wrld - 'Lucid Dreams'
Post Malone - 'Better Now'
Travis Scott - 'SICKO MODE'
XXXTentacion - 'SAD!'

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake - 'In My Feelings'
Juice Wrld - 'Lucid Dreams'
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'
Travis Scott - 'SICKO MODE'
XXXTentacion - 'SAD!'

Top Selling Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin - 'I Like It'
Drake - 'In My Feelings'
Halsey - 'Without Me'
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'

Top Radio Song

Khalid and Normani - 'Love Lies'
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'
Post Malone - 'Better Now'
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line - 'Meant to Be'
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey - 'The Middle'

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin - 'I Like It'
Khalid and Normani - 'Love Lies'
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'
Marshmello and Bastille - 'Happier'
Post Malone ft Ty Dolla $ign - 'Psycho'

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper and Quavo - 'No Brainer'
Ella Mai - 'Boo’d Up'
Ella Mai - 'Trip'
Khalid - 'Better'
Lil Dicky ft Chris Brown - 'Freaky Friday'

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin - 'I Like It'
Drake - 'In My Feelings'
Juice Wrld - 'Lucid Dreams'
Post Malone - 'Better Now'
Travis Scott - 'SICKO MODE'

Top Country Song

Kane Brown - 'Heaven'
Luke Combs - 'She Got the Best of Me'
Dan + Shay - 'Speechless'
Dan + Shay - 'Tequila'
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line - 'Meant to Be'

Top Rock Song

Foster The People - 'Sit Next to Me'
Imagine Dragons - 'Natural'
Imagine Dragons - 'Whatever It Takes'
Lovelytheband - 'broken'
Panic! At The Disco - 'High Hopes'

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft Drake - 'Mia'
Daddy Yankee - 'Dura'
DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B - 'Taki Taki'
Nicky Jam & J Balvin - 'X'
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Ozuna - 'Te Bote'

Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B - 'Taki Taki'
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa-  'One Kiss'
Marshmello and Bastille - 'Happier'
Tiësto and Dzeko ft Preme and Post Malone - 'Jackie Chan'
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey - 'The Middle'

Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury - 'Reckless Love'
Lauren Daigle - 'You Say'
For King and Country - 'joy.'
Hillsong Worship - 'Who You Say I Am'
Tauren Wells - 'Known'

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney - 'Your Great Name'
Koryn Hawthorne - 'Won’t He Do It'
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin - 'Never Alone'
Jason Nelson - 'Forever'
Brian Courtney Wilson - 'A Great Work'

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 15:28:42 IST

