Jonas Brothers take lie detector tests, perform their classic hits on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

The Jonas Brothers continued celebrating their recent reunion by taking a drive down memory lane with James Corden on The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke segment. The sibling trio released their first new song in nearly six years last Friday, a catchy pop hit called 'Sucker' about being head-over-heels in relationships. The video also featured their partners Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

In their recent appearance on the talk show, the brothers discussed everything from the band’s break up and anticipated reunion, to their time as Disney Channel stars, and why they ditched their iconic purity rings.

Admitting that they missed the "magic" they had when they were together, Nick confessed that he was first to pull out of band to embark on solo career, and Joe eventually formed his own band, DNCE. To test whether they were truly ready to be back together, Corden suggested lie detector tests. The revelations included Joe admitting that Kevin gets on his nerves the most, Nick saying there was a point in his many wedding ceremonies to Chopra where he over all the weddings. "It was when I looked at the bill," he joked.

When Corden slyly asked Nick if he considered himself a "better singer" than his brothers, the youngest of the trio denied. "That’s a lie," the detector operator revealed, much to the humor of the talk show. Joe was also caught in a lie when he said his brothers' wives don't get on his nerves. "Thanks for breaking up the band," Kevin sarcastically said to Corden after some pretty awkward questions.

Paying homage to their classic hits, the Jonas Brothers also performed their singles 'Burnin' Up,' 'When You Look Me In the Eyes' and 'Lovebug.'

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 13:11:13 IST