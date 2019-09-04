Jojo Rabbit trailer: German boy and imaginary Adolf Hitler confront Nazi ideologies in Taika Waititi's WWII satire

The trailer for Taika Waititi's upcoming black comedy Jojo Rabbit has been unveiled. Written and directed by Waititi, the World War II satire is based on Christine Leunens's book Caging Skies.

The story revolves around Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth (an organisation set up to train young men in Nazi ideology), and whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (Waititi). He discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

In the trailer, Jojo is seen becoming increasingly disillusioned about the ideologies he subscribes to. During one of her imaginary interactions with Waititi's Hitler, he confesses to him, "I don’t think I can do this.” To this, Hitler responds, “Of course you can.” On discovering that his mother has hid a Jewish girl in their house, he is horrified. But he eventually starts to warm up to her. When the imaginary Fuhrer confronts Jojo about this, he admits that “she doesn’t seem like a bad person.”

Taika Waititi shared the trailer on his Twitter. Check it out

It's official, we officially have an "Official Trailer" for what is officially my new film, #JojoRabbit! It officially comes out on October 18. And that's the official news. @jojorabbitmovie pic.twitter.com/Ghibq4JIse — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 3, 2019

Jojo Rabbit, which also stars Sam Rockwell and Rebel Wilson as Nazi officials, is set to have its premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September. Stephen Merchant and Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Jojo Rabbit releases in theatres on 18 October.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 10:49:22 IST