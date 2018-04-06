Johnny English Strikes Again trailer: Rowan Atkinson is back with his clownish yet endearing histrionics

The trailer for the upcoming film Johnny English Strikes Again, which is the third installment in the Johnny English franchise, is out and it brings back Rowan Atkinson's clownish histrionics.

The comedy-spy film — which started in 2003 with Johnny English and then with Johnny English Reborn (2011) — revolves around an alarming situation where secret identities of British spies are revealed and let out by a hacker. The authorities, in the wake of this disaster, approach Johnny English and his funny-yet-functional ways of spying.

As the synopsis reads: "...Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success."

In his journey to save the British secret-agent service (which is facing am existential crisis), English ups his comic act with encounters with French cyclists, customised airbags, magnetic boots, virtual reality and a lot of other funny props that make for many LOL moments.

The cast of Johnny English Strikes Again boasts of Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (who plays the role of British Prime Minister), Ben Miller (as English's accomplice in his thrilling endeavours) and Olga Kurylenko (the stunning femme fatale).

The film has been directed by David Kerr and written by William Davies.

Watch the trailer here:



