Amber Heard had accused Johnny Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage.

On Tuesday, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp testified against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard in court in Virginia. The testimony went three hours long and the actor denied allegations of physical abuse and informed the jury that he sued his ex-wife, to clear his name of accusations of domestic abuse.

The actor clarified his stance and said, “My goal is the truth. One day you’re Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that and neither did my children.” He continued, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

The actor filed a libel suit against Amber over claims of defamation after the actress called herself a victim of “sexual violence” in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

While she didn't take Johnny's name in the essay but there was enough in the op-ed, which hinted toward the Sleepy Hollow star. The actor claimed that it ruined his reputation and career after this essay was published, which also resulted in him losing millions of dollars.

He Amber's allegations about his drinking and drug abuse and called it “grossly embellished” and mostly “plainly false.” The actor recalled the early days of his relationship with the actress and informed the jury, “It was as if she was too good to be true.”

He added, “She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, she was understanding … we had many things in common, certain blues music, music, literature, for that year, year and a half, it was amazing. She seemed to be the perfect partner in a sense, in my head”, he continued.

Acknowledging the age between him and Amber, Johnny added, “I acknowledge the fact I was the old, craggy fogey and she was this beautiful, creature.”

The actor apologized for his use of foul language in text messages to Amber, many of it were presented to the jury in the last week. He said, “I am ashamed of some of the references made. I’m embarrassed that at the time the heat of the moment, the heat of the pain that I was feeling went to dark places. Pain has to be dealt with humour, something dark, very dark humour.”

He also said that he's never struck a woman. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” said the actor

In May 2016, Amber filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage. She claimed the actor physically abused her and described him as a drug-addicted madman who threatened her life.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​