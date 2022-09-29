The courtroom drama that gripped Hollywood fans across the globe just a few months ago has yet again found its way back to the small screen. However, this time as a scripted movie. Didn’t get it? In the latest turn of events, both controversial and sensationalised six-week defamation trials of Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have a cinematic adaptation. Remember the announcement about a movie on the highly publicised case involving the ex-couple? Well, it just got a trailer. Yes, you read that right. The cinematic interpretation of the event is titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is a Tubi Original movie featuring Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp and Megan Davis as Amber Heard, and it recently released its first trailer.

Uncovering the chaos that went down during the famed trial, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is all set to be premiered on 30 September. The trailer aims to evenly present both sides of the formerly married couple. Sporting slicked-back hair tied in a ponytail and black round sunglasses, Hapka looks like a photocopy of Johnny Depp. In the trailer, Hapka can be heard saying, “This is not life — no one should have to go through this.” On the other hand, Megan said, “This is not life — no one should have to go through this.” Not only the looks but also the social media references where Heard was mocked for her emotional testimony have also been incorporated in the trailer. For instance, at one point a social media commenter can be heard saying, “Girl just wants some attention!”



The initial trailer of Sara Lohman’s directorial also features Melissa Marty essaying the role of Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. On the other hand, Marry Carrig portrays herself as Elaine Bredhoft belonging to Heard’s legal Team. Hands down the trailer exhibits the flashbacks of their relationships very precisely, which also included a scene where onscreen Heard asks Depp if he is “jealous” of her co-star James Franco.

For those who don’t know, Depp and Heard’s trial was concluded in Virginia after the Aquaman actress was found guilty of defaming the onscreen Jack Sparrow in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse on 1 June this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.