Johnnie Walker unveils HBO's Game of Thrones-inspired single malt scotch whiskey White Walker

Even as the finale season of HBO's mammoth hit show Game of Thrones is slated to premiere in 2019, the whiskey brand Johnnie Walker has announced the launch of a limited edition of whiskey, named White Walker.

Johnnie Walker posted a video on social media, featuring a dramatic narration and iterating Game of Thrones' popular dialogue "Winter is here." The scotch whiskey will be launching this fall.

Winter is here. Face the storm with the newest blend of Johnnie Walker, White Walker, in partnership with @GameofThrones. Best served ice cold from the freezer. pic.twitter.com/6hLBCzpH5L — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) October 1, 2018

Game of Thrones has earlier collaborated with several other alcoholic beverage brand.

Apart from the eighth and final season, there are talks on five other Game of Thrones spin-off series, out of which prequel for its hit television series has been green lit by HBO, as reported earlier. The new series will chronicle “the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour” and look at the secrets of the history of the warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

The series, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO’s biggest hit ever with an army of devoted fans worldwide.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 17:56 PM