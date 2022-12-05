It seems like Christmas has arrived a bit early for Keanu Reeves’ fans. The makers of John Wick: Chapter 4 took to social media to release a new poster of the upcoming action movie. The producers also announced that the movie will hit theatres on 23 March next year. The movie will release in India on the same day as well. The film was initially set to release in 2021, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth installment of the John Wick saga will see the assassin face off against a new enemy as he tries to earn his freedom.

Lionsgate India also shared the poster of the upcoming actioner on their Twitter handle. The poster features John Wick aka Keanu looking at the camera intensely. The actor looks every bit of the lethal assassin he plays in the franchise. Instead of a tie, Keanu is shown with a sandglass filled with bullets. The bullets in the sandglass are trickling down, implying that John Wick’s time is up. The poster was shared with the caption, “His time is up. John Wick 4 – in theaters & IMAX March 24.”

Check out the new poster here:

His time is up. #JohnWick4 – in theaters & IMAX March 24. pic.twitter.com/ADuhw4mZLy — Lionsgate India (@LionsgateIndia) December 4, 2022

The John Wick franchise is one of the biggest successful action film franchises in recent times and follows the life of the titular character (Keanu Reeves) or Baba Yaga as his opponents call him. In the upcoming movie, Wick will try to finish off the High Table, a council of crime lords, in a bid to earn his freedom. But the stakes this time may go even his imagination.

The trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in November and is full of high-octane action sequences. Keanu Reeves once again manages to wow his fans with his deadly stunts and intense one-liners. The movie also features Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skasgard, Laurence Fishburne and Rina Sawayama in pivotal roles.

Watch the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer here:



Apart from this film, Keanu Reeves also has the fifth part of the John Wick franchise and Constantine 2 in the works. The actor was last seen reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections.

