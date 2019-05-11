John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum review round up: 'Unquestionably great action filmmaking'

The reviews of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum are in. Keanu Reeves reprises his role of the titular assassin on the run in the film. While the first reactions to the third instalment were mostly positive, critics seem to hold mixed opinions for the latest film in the franchise.

Variety's Andrew Baker notes that while John Wick is "unquestionably great action filmmaking – certainly the most technically accomplished of the series thus far". He further writes, "But as masterfully executed as the action is, watching two-plus hours of mayhem without any palpable dramatic stakes, or nuance, or any emotion at all save bloodlust offers undeniably diminishing returns."

Similarly, Ignatiy Vishnevetsky of The AV Club lauds the action sequences, calling them "the best of the series", but senses a "a certain fatigue to its two biggest set pieces."

Karen Han of Polygon writes, "To be clear, there is nothing wrong with the Wick formula. The middle drags — particularly so in Parabellum, despite a fight scene with attack dogs and a pleasant guest appearance from Game of Thrones’ Bronn — but, gosh, are the beginning and end a total blast."

Jake Coyle of The Associated Press recalls how "what was once a taut, minimalist action movie with an appeal predicated on low-expectations and leanness," has augmented into an entire franchise with "a typically overcooked subtitle and de-rigueur world-building." He also criticises the amount of gun violence portrayed in the film, especially since incidents of shootings have increased.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski. It also features Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane in pivotal roles

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 17 May.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 17:24:19 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.