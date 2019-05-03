John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum first reactions: Keanu Reeves 'is a force of nature' in a 'living video game'

Keanu Reeves is back with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The third instalment in the franchise has officially arrived and so have the first reactions to it. Reeves will reprise his role of the titular assassin on the run in the upcoming film.

The first two John Wick films received a very warm response and included the star cast of Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston and Jason Mantzoukas.

A few early John Wick: Chapter 3 screenings recently happened, which garnered a very positive reaction from the audience.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to it:

Onto my proper #JohnWick3 reaction: Pure visceral cinema. After the dramatic world expansion of CHAPTER 2, CHAPTER 3 returns to a leaner, exhilarating story chock full of breathless, bone-crunching action and even a few laughs. I was sweating 30 minutes in. This movie RULES. — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 3, 2019

Some of the storytelling and character decisions left me scratching my head and questioning motivations when I left the theater, but that won't stop me from going back for the inevitable John Wick: Chapter 4. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 3, 2019

#JohnWick3 continues to build on the series' mythology and has some of the coolest action and most memorable side characters of the entire series. I'm not sure about everything it adds, and certain things will be controversial (no spoilers). But overall it's more @JohnWickMovie! pic.twitter.com/Vodcx2nJwE — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) May 3, 2019

More reactions! Finally allowed to say that #JohnWick3 is hands down the best of the three movies. Ridiculously inventive fight scenes, lots more world building & great villains. There is a knife fight in this movie that is aces. Also, Halle Berry’s character needs her own series pic.twitter.com/Tp3xWrK82d — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2019

#JohnWick3 is AWESOME. Some of the action set pieces are so insane you’ll wonder how director Chad Stahelski and his team filmed them. Saying that, the @Halleberry/#KeanuReeves set piece featuring her dogs might be my favorite. Wait till you see this one. Esp if you like dogs... pic.twitter.com/ym2Tn012xw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 3, 2019

Oh, and #JohnWick3 is another gorgeous and inventive action extravaganza. I think JW2 is a "better" movie, but this one is completely entertaining and a living video game. #KeanuReeves is once again a force of nature. He actually looks his age, which adds to the pathos. pic.twitter.com/qAojlFhV5n — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 3, 2019

#JohnWick3: A eye-popping, jaw-dropping, show-stopping killer. Extends world-building dynamics beautifully, but also assigns meaningful resonance to character-driven action. Keanu Reeves is perfect, @AsiaKateDillon is magnetic & @halleberry kicks ass. ❤️’d every stellar minute! pic.twitter.com/cIBF61IZK1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2019

Chock full of inventive set-pieces and brutal kills, while also providing new facets to the intricate underworld lore fans of the franchise have come to love, #JohnWick3 will please fans of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/Pxa30kG11d — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) May 3, 2019

