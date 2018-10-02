You are here:

John Legend announces his first festive album, A Legendary Christmas, featuring Chrissy Teigen

Oct,02 2018 15:14:53 IST

Los Angeles: Singer John Legend has announced he has made his first-ever festive album A Legendary Christmas.

John Legend for A Legendary Christmas. Image from Facebook

The 39-year-old singer said he is finally fulfilling his dream of releasing a festive LP by dropping A Legendary Christmas. The album features eight classics and six new tracks.

"What's up everybody it's John Legend here. It's sunny Los Angeles in September but I can't stop thinking about Christmas. I just made a new Christmas album, I've been wanting to do this for a long time.

''We recorded eight classic Christmas songs plus six brand new Christmas songs just for you. The album is called A Legendary Christmas and we're about to have A Legendary Christmas Tour coming to a city near you soon. 15 November through to the end of the year with our A Legendary Christmas Tour and we want to see you there!'' Legend said in video he posted on Twitter.

The clip also featured the singer's wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children Luna, two, and Miles, four months.

