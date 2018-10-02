John Legend announces his first festive album, A Legendary Christmas, featuring Chrissy Teigen

Los Angeles: Singer John Legend has announced he has made his first-ever festive album A Legendary Christmas.

The 39-year-old singer said he is finally fulfilling his dream of releasing a festive LP by dropping A Legendary Christmas. The album features eight classics and six new tracks.

"What's up everybody it's John Legend here. It's sunny Los Angeles in September but I can't stop thinking about Christmas. I just made a new Christmas album, I've been wanting to do this for a long time.

''We recorded eight classic Christmas songs plus six brand new Christmas songs just for you. The album is called A Legendary Christmas and we're about to have A Legendary Christmas Tour coming to a city near you soon. 15 November through to the end of the year with our A Legendary Christmas Tour and we want to see you there!'' Legend said in video he posted on Twitter.

This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018

The clip also featured the singer's wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children Luna, two, and Miles, four months.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 15:14 PM