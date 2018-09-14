You are here:

John Legend joins singing reality show The Voice season 16 as coach; series to air from Spring 2019

Los Angeles: Singer John Legend is joining American singing competition television series The Voice season 16 as a coach.

Legend will take over the spot currently held by Jennifer Hudson, who will serve as a coach on Season 15, which debuts on 24 September, reports variety.com. The 16th season is set to air from Spring, 2019.

The new season will launch this spring. Legend joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, besides host Carson Daly.

"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I have been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I am so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for Team JL," he said.

The news comes just days after Legend joined the distinguished group of EGOT winners, or those who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award.

Legend cinched his EGOT with an Emmy win last week as a producer of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, and took home the award for best live variety special.

He previously won an Oscar for his original song 'Glory' (co-written by Common) from the movie Selma.

His Tony win came in 2017 as producer of August Wilson's Jitney, which was won for Best Revival of a Play. Legend has also won 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 10:58 AM