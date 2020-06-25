You are here:

John Krasinski's Some Good News to compete at the Emmys with other popular talk shows

FP Trending

Jun 25, 2020 19:25:49 IST

A Quiet Place director John Krasinki's YouTube talk show Some Good News has been submitted for an Emmy consideration.The actor shot the series from his home where he was locked up with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which streamed on YouTube between late March and later May attracted over 72 million viewers and has been submitted in the category of best variety talk skills.

John Krasinskis Some Good News to compete at the Emmys with other popular talk shows

John Krasinski in Some Good News. Image from Twitter

The report adds that considering that the show was just eight episodes long with each segment ranging from 15 to 25 minutes, many assumed it would be categories as a short form variety series. However, TV Academy rules dictate that short form programmes as shows averaging no more than 15 minutes per episode.

This means that Some Good News will be competing against late night popular shows with the likes of John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Bill Maher, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Back in May Krasinski had spoken out against social media complaints regarding his decision to sell the popular YouTube show to ViacomCBS. While he will continue to be involved as an executive producer, he will not host the new episodes. A new host for the show is yet to be announced.

Speaking on former The Office co-star Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live Show Hey There, Human, Krasinski had revealed he never intended to continue the show beyond eight episodes, but ended up doing 14 videos instead, writes Deadline.

Meanwhile, Krasinski's A Quiet Place II, had its world premiere on 8 March. However, its theatrical release got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, THR further added.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 19:25:49 IST

tags: A Quiet Place 2 , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , COVID-19 pandemic , Emmy , Jimmy Fallon , Jimmy Kimmel , John Krasinski , John Oliver , NowStreaming , Rainn Wilson , Some Good News , Stephen Colbert , The Office , trevor noha , TV Academy


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Coronavirus Outbreak: Jimmy Kimmel to host Emmy Awards; late-night talk show host says format of event remains unclear

Coronavirus Outbreak: Jimmy Kimmel to host Emmy Awards; late-night talk show host says format of event remains unclear

Jimmy Kimmel announces summer break from his late night show to 'spend more time with family': Been working for 18 years

Jimmy Kimmel announces summer break from his late night show to 'spend more time with family': Been working for 18 years

Four episodes of 30 Rock, featuring blackface, removed at Tina Fey's request : Apologise for the pain they caused

Four episodes of 30 Rock, featuring blackface, removed at Tina Fey's request : Apologise for the pain they caused