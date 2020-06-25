John Krasinski's Some Good News to compete at the Emmys with other popular talk shows

A Quiet Place director John Krasinki's YouTube talk show Some Good News has been submitted for an Emmy consideration.The actor shot the series from his home where he was locked up with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which streamed on YouTube between late March and later May attracted over 72 million viewers and has been submitted in the category of best variety talk skills.

The report adds that considering that the show was just eight episodes long with each segment ranging from 15 to 25 minutes, many assumed it would be categories as a short form variety series. However, TV Academy rules dictate that short form programmes as shows averaging no more than 15 minutes per episode.

This means that Some Good News will be competing against late night popular shows with the likes of John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Bill Maher, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Back in May Krasinski had spoken out against social media complaints regarding his decision to sell the popular YouTube show to ViacomCBS. While he will continue to be involved as an executive producer, he will not host the new episodes. A new host for the show is yet to be announced.

Speaking on former The Office co-star Rainn Wilson's Instagram Live Show Hey There, Human, Krasinski had revealed he never intended to continue the show beyond eight episodes, but ended up doing 14 videos instead, writes Deadline.

Meanwhile, Krasinski's A Quiet Place II, had its world premiere on 8 March. However, its theatrical release got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, THR further added.

